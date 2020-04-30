NCAA moves toward letting players make money

Getty Images

With no professional developmental league, the NFL continues to rely on college football to serve as its farm system. And the NFL’s free farm system continues to exploit its athletes, failing to give them fair compensation for their skills, abilities, efforts, and sacrifices.

Yes, they get something. But the wholesale value of “an education” for all college football players under scholarship pales in comparison to the cash they collectively generate.

Everyone knows that by now, even the most ardent student-athlete-truthers who otherwise defend a system that pays everyone connected to the sport except the young men who play the games. It’s become essentially a given for the past several years, and the overriding goal for the NCAA has become delaying the reckoning as long as possible.

The latest strategy for delaying the reckoning comes from a formal effort to move toward allowing players to earn compensation for their names, images, and likenesses. There will be rules and regulations and limitations and exceptions, but the end result — if the recommendation of the NCAA’s Board of Governors becomes adopted — will be for the first time ever an opportunity for college football players to get a little something more than room, board, tuition, books, and snacks.

The NCAA isn’t doing this out of the goodness of its heart, assuming (ass, you, me) that it has one. The NCAA is trying to keep the wolves of fairness and equity at bay, and its hand was forced by efforts in several states to pass laws permitting student-athletes to also become entrepreneurs, with the commodity being their own personal brand.

Whether this will be enough to slow down efforts to get college athletes paid remains to be seen. The NCAA and its members will try to delay the reckoning indefinitely, primarily because no one wants to re-balance budgets that would include a major line item for labor costs. It would make it harder to build lavish facilities, to subsidize sports that generate little or no revenue, and perhaps most importantly to keep the people balancing the budgets compensated at the levels to which they’ve become accustomed.

That’s ultimately what this is about. For decades, colleges have enjoyed the benefit of a bargain that gives little to athletes who create much. Even if the objective at this point is to keep the current system in place for as long as possible, every year that the current system lasts is another windfall that can be distributed to anyone and everyone but the players. College administrators will face a cold, hard reality whenever the model changes; for now, the ideal approach for each of them is to do whatever must be done to keep it from changing until after they’ve retired.