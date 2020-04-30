NCAA president Mark Emmert: Question is schools opening, not if games can be played

Getty Images

The NCAA is making moves toward allowing players to earn money off of their names, images and likenesses after many years of resisting any suggestion in that direction, but it remains to be seen if anything would be in place for the start of the 2020 college football season.

It’s also unclear if there is going to be a 2020 college football season. The NCAA shut down sports in March as most schools moved to remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s been no sign that they are sure to open up again come the fall.

During an appearance on Lunch Talk Live on NBCSN, NCAA president Mark Emmert said that question is one that has to be answered before there’s any serious discussion about playing football or any other sports.

“Biggest variable here isn’t when is okay to play a game. It’s when can schools open? If a school is still closed down it’s pretty hard to say we’re gonna bring athletes back,” Emmert said.

Bringing sports back when schools are otherwise closed would make it much more difficult for the NCAA to continue to use the phrase student-athletes when referring to those that play the game. Other questions would come up if some schools are open for business while others remain closed, but it’s likely to be a some time before we’ll know if that’s the case.