NFL changes May league meeting to virtual format

The NFL’s still planning to announce this year’s schedule next week, but they’re not ready to meet in person.

According to Judy Battista of NFL Network, the league’s May owners meeting will be conducted virtually rather than in person.

The meeting was scheduled for May 18-20 in Marina del Ray, California.

“We continue to closely monitor the conditions relating to COVID-19, and, based on the latest medical and public health information, believe that changing to a virtual meeting is in everyone’s best interests,” the league said in a statement.

That meeting will cover a lot of the ground from the canceled March meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. (they rarely hold these things in Minot, N.D. or Toledo), including possible rules changes.