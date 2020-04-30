Panthers sign DaVonte Lambert, Derrek Thomas

Getty Images

The Panthers announced a handful of moves on Thursday, including the addition of a player with ties to head coach Matt Rhule.

Cornerback Derrek Thomas played for Rhule at both Temple and Baylor as he transferred to join Rhule in Waco after the 2017 season. Thomas spent time with the Seahawks and Steelers last year after wrapping up his college time with 21 tackles and an interception in 2018.

The Panthers also signed defensive end DaVonte Lambert. Lambert had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in 11 games for the Buccaneers in 2016 and spent the next year on injured reserve. He was out of the NFL the last two years and spent time in the XFL with St. Louis this year.

Carolina cleared space for the new arrivals by waiving kicker Elliott Fry and defensive back Dominique Hatfield.