Panthers sign Michael Schofield

Getty Images

The Panthers have added another experienced player to their offensive line.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have signed guard Michael Schofield to a one-year deal. No other terms were included in the report.

Schofield started every game at right guard for the Chargers over the last two seasons, but their trade for Trai Turner pretty much slammed the door on any chance he’d be back for another year. Schofield spent three years with the Chargers and three years with the Broncos, who made him a third-round pick in 2014 and used him as a starter in their Super Bowl 50 win over his new team.

Schofield joins John Miller as new additions at guard in Carolina. Greg Van Roten left the team for the Jets last month.