Phil Dean takes over Monday Night Football

ESPN has filled the top behind-the-scenes job at Monday Night Football. Now, ESPN needs to figure out who will be in front of the cameras.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily, Phil Dean will produce the prime-time game, replacing Jay Rothman, whose departure was first reported in early January.

Dean, an ESPN employee since 1992, produced college football games with Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge in the booth.

“We were pretty set on staying internal,” ESPN executive Stephanie Druley told Ourand. “He’s been one of our top producers for a long time. He loves football. He lives and breathes it.”

Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland handled the booth duties in 2019, after McFarland moved from a mobile sideline position to replace Jason Witten. It’s been regarded as a given that Tessitore and McFarland will be out this season. Efforts to hire an A-list analyst, however, have failed.

If there’s no fall college football season in 2020, ESPN could move Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit into the job. One thing is clear: Dean most likely won’t be bringing McDonough with him.