Raiders re-sign De’Mornay Pierson-El

Getty Images

The Raiders have re-signed receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El, the team announced Thursday.

Pierson-El spent last summer on the team’s roster. He appeared in all four preseason games, tallying nine receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown, while taking 15 punt returns for 81 yards.

Pierson-El most recently appeared in the XFL as a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks. In five games before the league ended, Pierson-El hauled in 23 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

Pierson-El played for Salt Lake Stallions in the Alliance of American Football League in the spring of 2019. He made 36 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown, leading the team in receiving in the eight games before the league folded.

He also has spent time with Washington and with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League.