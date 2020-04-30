Ravens sign Tyler Huntley, two other undrafted free agents

Getty Images

The Ravens went through the 2019 season with three quarterbacks on their depth chart and all three remain on the roster this year, but they will have a fourth on hand whenever they resume football work this year.

The team announced the signing of former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley on Thursday. He’s a newcomer to the Ravens, but he’s familiar to starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Huntley quarterbacked Hallendale High School to a 38-36 win over the Jackson-led Boynton Beach High team to win a Florida district title in 2014. Huntley played 37 games at Utah and finished his collegiate run by completing 220-of-301 passes for 3,092 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Ravens also announced that they’ve signed former Missouri offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo and former UAB kicker Nick Vogel.