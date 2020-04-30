Rick Spielman on Dalvin Cook: Our philosophy is to reward our own players

Getty Images

Running back Dalvin Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but he isn’t letting that keep him from working remotely as part of the Vikings’ offseason program.

While he’s not opting out of the voluntary work, Cook does want a contract that keeps him in Minnesota for the long term. During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN Radio, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman suggested the team feels the same way and gave an idea about the timeline that talks about a pact will progress.

“We’ve always had history in the past of once we got through the draft, a lot of the extensions we’ve done, our philosophy has always been [that] hopefully we’re drafting well enough that we reward our own players,” Spielman said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “Dalvin Cook’s a critical part of our offense and not only is he a great football player, but he’s a great human being off the field on how he represents our organization out in the community. We’ll see where that goes. I’m sure we’ll be talking to his representatives here down the road as we get closer. A lot of our stuff has gotten done before we’ve headed into training camp. But we’ll see how everything progresses.”

Christian McCaffrey‘s extension with the Panthers earlier this offseason set a new high for running backs. It should also provide a framework for Cook and other young backs to use as they aim for deals of their own this offseason.