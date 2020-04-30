Rick Spielman on Dalvin Cook: Our philosophy is to reward our own players

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2020, 8:53 AM EDT
Running back Dalvin Cook is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, but he isn’t letting that keep him from working remotely as part of the Vikings’ offseason program.

While he’s not opting out of the voluntary work, Cook does want a contract that keeps him in Minnesota for the long term. During a Wednesday appearance on ESPN Radio, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman suggested the team feels the same way and gave an idea about the timeline that talks about a pact will progress.

“We’ve always had history in the past of once we got through the draft, a lot of the extensions we’ve done, our philosophy has always been [that] hopefully we’re drafting well enough that we reward our own players,” Spielman said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “Dalvin Cook’s a critical part of our offense and not only is he a great football player, but he’s a great human being off the field on how he represents our organization out in the community. We’ll see where that goes. I’m sure we’ll be talking to his representatives here down the road as we get closer. A lot of our stuff has gotten done before we’ve headed into training camp. But we’ll see how everything progresses.”

Christian McCaffrey‘s extension with the Panthers earlier this offseason set a new high for running backs. It should also provide a framework for Cook and other young backs to use as they aim for deals of their own this offseason.

13 responses to “Rick Spielman on Dalvin Cook: Our philosophy is to reward our own players

  3. Given Cook’s injury history, I do not think McCaffrey’s deal is any starting point for Cook’s potential deal. Cook will likely get some money, but quite honestly to get really big bucks, some should be tied to incentives, such as games played.

  5. Christian McCaffrey is an excellent player who is overpaid, as are the top running backs. (Zeke, Gurley, David Johnson, Le’Veon Bell).
    You should not pay RBs 13+MM/year. Look at all the big name RBs and how their preformance has declined as they have gotten older.

    I wouldn’t pay Cook money like that, but I would try and negotiate with him.
    If he doesn’t want less than crazy money I’d let him walk.
    I would not tag him.

  6. I love the kid…..but, he has to prove he can play 16 games a season. As much as I think he means to the Vikings, not a chance I give him a contract like McCaffrey just got.

  9. I truly believe that the Vikings and Cook would like to get a deal done, sooner than later.

    But a deal like McCaffrey’s deal is just not going to happen. Dalvin shouldn’t expect it and I know Spielman isn’t going to pay that much.

    But I do believe a deal gets done that will make Dalvin’s future very solid.

  10. Heavily incentivized contract, leave room for salary growth in out years based on performance, I’d take it out 6 years to spread the potential cap hits. There is no doubt his value to the offense Zimmer wants to have; Mattison and Boone cannot give the same, they are strictly complimentary backs.

  12. This is the right play. Happy talk and real negotiations. Later, when Dalvin isn’t willing to take what he’s worth, the tag is an entirely reasonable play.

    At the top end of his value he deserves the average of the top 5 salaries at RB. The counterpoint is that he also deserves a very low percentage of guaranteed money. If the team accepts the first point, and Dalvin accepts the second, there will be a deal. If not, there will be a tag (in a year).

    Where it will get juicy is when Dalvin pops the blinders off and looks across lanes. Wait, why can’t I get more guaranteed money? The Gomer handing me the ball got $84M guaranteed……… Stefon Diggs knows where this road leads. We’ll see if Dalvin wants to take a similar path.

