Ron Rivera: I’ve thought about Cam Newton, it depends on circumstances

Getty Images

Cam Newton became a free agent when the Panthers released him and there haven’t been any signs that he’s close to landing a job for the upcoming season.

That didn’t change during an interview with his former head coach, but Ron Rivera did say he’s given some thought to the prospect of reuniting with Newton. The Washington head coach was on NFL Network Thursday and faced a question about whether there’s been any consideration given to signing Newton.

Rivera didn’t say it was out of the question, but he said the focus is on 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and recent trade acquisition Kyle Allen for the time being.

“You know, the thing about Cam really is the situation,” Rivera said. “We’re in a situation where we’ve got two really young quarterbacks, one that’s been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise. You go back and break Dwayne down, you see a lot of positive things. I think with Cam, and I have thought about it, I mean, it’s something that’s run through my mind, and it’s about the situation and circumstances. I’m not sure I would do it. I’m not sure if I wouldn’t do it. It depends on circumstances.”

The circumstances work against Newton in Washington and everywhere else in the league because of the questions about his health and the inability for teams to bring him in for medical examinations and/or workouts at this point in time. It looks increasingly likely that those circumstances will have to change before Newton’s situation does.