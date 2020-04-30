Ron Rivera on left tackle: There’s a couple of guys out there we’ve talked about

Getty Images

Trent Williams requested a trade away from Washington long before Ron Rivera became the team’s head coach, but the previous regime opted not to make a deal involving the veteran left tackle.

A trade finally got done during the draft as Williams went to the 49ers for a 2020 fifth-rounder and 2021 third-rounder, which allows both sides to move forward from a contentious relationship. Now Washington will have to find a new left tackle and the best in-house option may be fourth-round pick Saahdiq Charles.

Rivera said on The Team 980 that the team was “very fortunate” to land Charles, but that they have other options that they’re exploring as well.

“There’s still a couple guys out there that we’ve talked about,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com.

Jason Peters is the first name that comes to mind as the two-time All-Pro remains unsigned, although it’s not clear if he’s at the top of whatever list Rivera is working with. Kelvin Beachum and Greg Robinson are also free agents that Washington could consider if they don’t want to go all-in on Charles.