Seahawks G.M. says he hasn’t given away Jadeveon Clowney’s number

Getty Images

Jarran Reed may not be back in jersey number 90 yet.

The Seahawks defensive tackle tweeted yesterday that he had his old number back, which is only interesting because he had sold it to defensive end Jadeveon Clowney the previous year, creating the implication that Clowney wasn’t coming back. Reed then decried the media for making a story out of nothing (or something he created).

But Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said during an appearance on ESPN 710 Seattle that he hasn’t approved any number changes.

“I think you’re buying into it, because I don’t remember approving that yet, so I don’t know,” Schneider said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “I don’t know where that came from, but yesterday morning it was definitely, something was going on.”

Whether that means Clowney might once again be wearing 90 is up in the air, as he’s still a free agent. Until he signs with another team, the Seahawks would be crazy to do anything but leave the door open for him to return. They signed Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa and drafted Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson, but those aren’t like-for-like replacements.

“Well I think they’ve gone very well,” Schneider said of the acquisitions. “Especially in trying to hang in there with Jadeveon as well. We gave that a go several times. He’s just in a position he wasn’t ready to make a decision, and that’s good. That’s fine. But we had to keep going and conducting business and I think being able to get Bruce back and Benson back. And then going into the draft and being able to acquire Alton and Darrell was huge for us. We were just really excited. Those guys were players that we had identified that we really wanted at a specific spot that we wanted to acquire.”

Kind of like Reed wants to acquire his old jersey number, which he apparently will have to wait for.