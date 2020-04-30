Stephen Jones: We want Dak Prescott happy and surrounded by great players

Posted by Josh Alper on April 30, 2020, 10:56 AM EDT
The draft has come and gone, which means the most pressing matter on the docket for the Cowboys front office is once again quarterback Dak Prescott‘s contract.

Prescott isn’t working with the team during their virtual offseason program as he looks for a long-term deal after being given the franchise tag last month. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have repeatedly expressed confidence that the deal will get done and Stephen Jones did so again during a recent appearance on ESPN.

Jones added that the team’s goal is to find a deal that satisfies Prescott while also allowing the team to build a winning team around him.

“The bigger these deals get — Jerry and I have always found that to be the case in business — the bigger the dollars get, the harder they get. We believe in our track record of getting players signed,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I totally believe we’ll get Dak signed at the right number that’s good for Dak, good for the Cowboys, good for the team . . . So we’re all motivated, we’re all motivated to win. We certainly want Dak to be happy, but we also want to surround him with great football players.”

The Cowboys have paid players like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, La'el Collins and Zack Martin in recent years and they think they landed another player who can help them win in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of this year’s draft. Prescott’s deal is one last piece to fall into place, but it remains unclear just when that’s going to happen.

  1. If Dak cant be happy with 33 million per year, then tell him to kick rocks and sign Cam. Enough already.

  2. They can’t pay him what he’s looking for, and not for salary cap reasons, but for the mere fact he isn’t worth what he’s asking… That’s it end of story.

  3. You don’t give record-setting contracts to top 10(ish) QBs. That shouldn’t be all that hard to figure out but the Joneses are going to make that mistake any way.

  4. If you really want to win a Super Bowl and have a shot at a lasting dynasty, there’s only one question to ask yourself: What would the Patriots do?

    I guarantee you they wouldn’t overpay for a QB that barely cracks the top ten of active QBs.

  5. Good point, I mean, we can’t have a slightly above average overpaid overhyped athlete unhappy these days right? I mean he’s won so many playoff games already…

  6. I’m sure Dak is happy. He was a 4th round pick, and now he’s the Cowboys’ starting QB, and doing more commercials than almost anyone. But if you want to help Dak, build the defense. Contrary to popular belief, it’s the defense that is a QB’s best friend. When he looks up at the scoreboard, and the other team is getting shut down, that takes away all the pressure and allows the offense to run the game plan they’d been working on all week. You can have all the skilled guys in the world, but if you are constantly trailing, the other team knows you’re throwing, and that’s when the pressure starts mounting. And the blitzes start coming, and the hard hits start building up. And the forced throws and interceptions start happening. Better to win 14-7, than to lose 42-48.

  11. If you’re paying a QB $35 million then he better be able to cover up several flaws. Dak has not proven to be a guy who can do that. Paying him, and other average to above average guys like Cousins, Goff, Wentz, etc like they’re elite players who can put the team on their back is a huge mistake. These teams will never learn.

  13. I hope Jerry and son sign him to a 4 year 130 million dollar guaranteed contract!. I want them in the same boat as the Eagles and humpty dumpty Wentz.

  14. Giants fan, but doesn’t Dak make 20 million per year off the field? Those opportunities will keep increasing as long as he stays in Dallas.
    Would he rather get $37 million from Buffalo/Jacksonville/Cincinnati or $30m+$20m=$50m being a Cowboy?
    Plus it seems like the ex Cowboys players have by far the most chances given to them for earning potential after football. See Romo/Aikman/Witten/Irvin. I’m sure Campbell Soup isn’t excited about Dak possible leaving Dallas.
    So taking less football salary and staying in Dallas is the SMART and ONLY business decision. It equals more money!

  15. 35-40 million per season seems like a lot of money to pay a guy to hand off twice to Zeke and throw a 5 yrd incomplete pass.

    Glorified waterboy is all Dak is…. guess if you have a 3rd string qb running the offence you better surround him with great players.

    Dak Prescott – Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

  17. TON OF TALANT FOR ANY QB ON THIS TEAM. MEDIA TALKS ABOUT THE FIRE POWER ON THIS OFFENSE ARE NEVER MENTIONING LAST YEARS ROOKIE TONY POLLARD, DUDE WAS A STUD.
    PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT OUR DEFENSE HAVE ZERO CLUES HOW MUCH THAT IT JUST GOT UPGRADED THIS YEAR WITH THE FA AND THE ROOKIE CLASS, ITS HEAD AND SHOULDERS BETTER THEN LAST YEARS DEFENSE.
    AND PEOPLE TALKING ABOUT OUR COACHING CHANGE SAYING THAT WE JUST GOT A RETREAD HC IS AS BAD AS HAVING GARRETT STILL HERE…. LOOK AT THE HC COACHES IN THE PAST SUPER BOWLS, MAINLY JUST LAST YEARS, THEY ARE RETREAD HC.
    LASTLY, WE WERE 8-8 LAST YEAR YEP, BUT HOW MANY GAMES DID WE LOSE BY LESS THEN A TOUCHDOWN? THATS RIGHT!! AND THAT WAS WITH MR. PREDICTABLE GARRETT!

    THOSE BASHING ON KEELEN MOORE JUST SOUND CLUELESS AS IN HIS ROOKIE OC DEBUT HE HAD THE NUMBER ONE OFFENSE!

    IN CLOSING YOUR DEFENSES WILL BE SILENCED BY THE LAMB!

  18. If healthy, Cam Newton would be a much cheaper alternative to Dak Prescott. Cam is probably still the better QB of the two as well. It would help all the teams in the league if the Cowboys signed Newton and traded Prescott. Some team has to finally say “Enough” to the absurd salary demands of above average but not nearly elite QBs.

    I doubt the Cowboys make that decision though because Jerry has a history of falling in love with guys and eventually giving them what they want.

  19. We’re not saying that Dak isn’t great. We’re just saying we need to surround him with 10 other All Pro caliber players on the offense so he can thrive.

  20. I don’t even know a single Cowboys fan that has a lot of confidence in Dak as one of the best in the game. He needs to sign and be happy with 30+ million.

  22. Offer Greenbay 2 1sts and Dak for aaRON and finally win a SuperBowl in this century Jerrrahhh!

  23. The individuals that are out of work are sure shaking their heads using happiness and 35 million in a sentence with a questionmark

