Stephen Jones: We want Dak Prescott happy and surrounded by great players

Getty Images

The draft has come and gone, which means the most pressing matter on the docket for the Cowboys front office is once again quarterback Dak Prescott‘s contract.

Prescott isn’t working with the team during their virtual offseason program as he looks for a long-term deal after being given the franchise tag last month. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones have repeatedly expressed confidence that the deal will get done and Stephen Jones did so again during a recent appearance on ESPN.

Jones added that the team’s goal is to find a deal that satisfies Prescott while also allowing the team to build a winning team around him.

“The bigger these deals get — Jerry and I have always found that to be the case in business — the bigger the dollars get, the harder they get. We believe in our track record of getting players signed,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I totally believe we’ll get Dak signed at the right number that’s good for Dak, good for the Cowboys, good for the team . . . So we’re all motivated, we’re all motivated to win. We certainly want Dak to be happy, but we also want to surround him with great football players.”

The Cowboys have paid players like Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, La'el Collins and Zack Martin in recent years and they think they landed another player who can help them win in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in the first round of this year’s draft. Prescott’s deal is one last piece to fall into place, but it remains unclear just when that’s going to happen.