Titans sign Senorise Perry

The Titans signed a pair of free agents on Wednesday and they continued making additions to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced that they have signed running back Senorise Perry. They did not disclose any terms of the deal.

Perry is unlikely to provide much of a boost to the team’s offense. He only played nine offensive snaps in Buffalo last season and has played 36 offensive snaps over a 59-game NFL career that started with the Bears in 2014. Perry spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Miami.

Perry has been a regular on special teams over that span and has 37 tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries during his career.