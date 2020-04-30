Tom Brady auction item draws $800,000 for COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

Tom Brady made a generous offer for a charity auction, resulting in a very large donation to feeding people who lost their livelihoods in the coronavirus pandemic.

Brady offered up four tickets to his first home game with the Buccaneers, his jersey and shoes from the game, and an opportunity to have dinner or work out with Brady afterward as his donation to the All-In Challenge, an auction whose proceeds will go to several food banks.

The winning bid was $800,000. That’s the biggest bid any item has received in the All-In Challenge, which is still going on but has already raised more than $24 million. (We don’t know who bought the Brady item, although given that he values his privacy, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he just made the $800,000 donation himself so he doesn’t have to go out to eat with a group of strangers right after his first game as a Buc.)

Other high-ticket items included a round of golf and dinner for 10 with Peyton Manning for $525,000, a double date with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara for $240,000 and Eli Manning’s Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette for $140,000.