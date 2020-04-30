Trent Williams: Both sides are interested in long-term deal

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch said earlier this week the team is comfortable letting the new relationship with Trent Williams play out for a while before committing to a future beyond this season.

Williams is comfortable with that.

“Obviously, there’s an incentive for me to play well,” Williams said in a conference call with the team’s beat writers, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “I mean, they give up a third-rounder next year, they kind of invested in the deal as well. I think both parties are interested in something long term. I’m more than OK with kind of just getting my feet wet and just playing it out.”

Williams hasn’t played since 2018, sitting out last year in a dispute with Washington over medical diagnoses and treatment. Washington traded the left tackle to the 49ers during the draft.

Williams is scheduled to count $12.5 million against the salary cap in this, the final year on his deal.

If Williams plays well enough in replacing the recently retired Joe Staley, then the contract will take care of itself. The wins also likely follow.

Williams has played in only two postseason games, with Washington losing both. The 49ers, of course, won two postseason games to reach the Super Bowl last season.

“I’ve played a lot of football; I haven’t won a lot of games,” Williams said. “I just wanted that to change. I’m an ultracompetitive guy regardless. I tend to probably go the extra mile when I shouldn’t. Doing that when you know that at the end of the year when you have a real possibility of holding up the Lombardi Trophy, I think it makes you — it’s a lot easier. The vibe is different. You work for a different reason as opposed to just trying to maintain a level of elite play when games might not go your way every Sunday.”