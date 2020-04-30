Trent Williams: Vikings didn’t “synch up,” with 49ers preferred destination

Getty Images

Trent Williams didn’t want to play in Washington. He insists he never refused to go to Minnesota but admits San Francisco was his preferred destination all along.

The seven-time Pro Bowler got his way, reuniting with Kyle Shanahan in a deal that sent him from Washington to the 49ers. The 49ers head coach served as Williams’ offensive coordinator for four seasons in Washington.

“I’m extremely excited to get back in the building with, not only Kyle, but there’s a ton of those coaches in there from the first four years of my career,” Williams said in a conference call with beat reporters Thursday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s going to be a happy reunion.

“This was a preferred destination of mine just because of the familiarity I have with Kyle and the offense. Obviously, it being an ascending team, I feel like I’ll fit right in.”

An NFL Media report Saturday night indicated Williams blocked a trade to Minnesota. He and his agent both denied it over the weekend.

It sounds like it might be a matter of semantics, because Williams admitted Thursday that the Vikings “didn’t synch up” with what he wants long term.

“The Vikings, long term, and what I looked at long term, it didn’t synch up,” Williams said. “They just really dropped out. It wasn’t me refusing to go.”

The Vikings drafted Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland in the second round, and the 49ers worked out a deal with Washington.

Williams replaces Joe Staley, who is retiring, as the 49ers’ left tackle.

“You don’t replace a guy like Joe,” Williams said, via David Lombardi of TheAthletic.com. “You learn to live without him, and hopefully, I can make that a little easier.”