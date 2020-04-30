Troy Vincent: NFL won’t take coronavirus tests that could be used by the general public

Getty Images

The NFL plans to proceed with the 2020 season. But the NFL also intends not to hog coronavirus tests that could be used by the general public. Given the ongoing issues with the availability of widespread testing, something will have to give.

NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent told Rob Maadi of the Associated Press that the league won’t use tests that could be utilized by the American citizenry.

“General public safety is first and foremost,” Vincent said.

It’s unclear whether sufficient testing will be available. For now, the NFL apparently will be operating under the assumption that enough testing will be in place to satisfy the needs of the public and of the league — or that, at a minimum, the NFL will buy its own separate set of tests from a source that otherwise wouldn’t be providing them to the American government.

“The schedule will come out as normal, but we’re doing reasonable and responsible planning as we always do, inside of game operations,” Vincent said, confirming that the regular-season schedule is still on track to be released by May 9, despite a report that the issue currently is being debated. “Based off of what we are learning from the medical community and how people are handling this domestically and abroad, we are being deliberate with reasonable and responsible planning about what can work in our environment and what we can incorporate to protect the health and safety of all involved.”

Vincent acknowledged that the league’s planning includes the possibility of empty stadiums, neutral sites, the elimination of bye weeks, and a delayed start to the season.