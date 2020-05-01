49ers add Salvon Ahmed to running back group

Getty Images

The 49ers officially announced that quarterback Nick Mullens has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Friday and they also shared word of their 10th undrafted free agent signing of the week.

Running back Salvon Ahmed is the newest addition to the roster.

Ahmed played at the University of Washington and wrapped up his college run with 188 carries for 1,020 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 84 yards.

Ahmed is the third undrafted addition to the team’s backfield. They also signed JaMycal Hasty and Josh Hokit and all three figure to have a hard time making the roster given the presence of Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson and Jerick McKinnon.