49ers release Joe Staley with injury settlement

Getty Images

The NFL’s official transactions brought word that the 49ers have released Joe Staley with an injury settlement.

However, it appears simply a procedural move.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the 49ers will re-sign Staley eventually and place him on their reserve/retired list.

Staley announced his retirement earlier this week after the 49ers acquired Trent Williams in a trade with Washington.

He said a neck injury grew progressively worse last season.

Staley, a 2007 first-round pick, earned second-team All-Pro three times during his 13 years with San Francisco. He was also named to six Pro Bowls and was included on the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2010s.