49ers won’t pick up option on Solomon Thomas

The 49ers want to keep defensive tackle Solomon Thomas, they just don’t want to overspend for him.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the 49ers will not pick up the fifth-year option for Thomas.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has been solid but hasn’t lived up to his draft status, especially considering the array of fellow first-rounders around him. After dealing DeForest Buckner and drafting Javon Kinlaw, they maintained their four first-rounder count on the defensive line.

Thomas played in every game last year and started three. In three seasons, he has six sacks.