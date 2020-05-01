Adam Gase talks Jets’ draft class

Getty Images

The Jets had plenty of needs entering the draft, and they did a good job of addressing many of them.

Coach Adam Gase recently joined #PFTPM to discuss the team’s selections, along with the unprecedented process that resulted in coaches and General Managers working from home during the weeks preceding the draft — and that spawned new techniques for screening potential draft picks, techniques that likely will be used even after the world returns to normal.

The conversation touched on topics like the decision to use the eleventh overall pick in the draft on tackle Mekhi Becton, waiting to pick a receiver until round two, the selection of FIU quarterback James Morgan in round four, the decision to pick a punter, and much more.

The video is attached; it was the fifth coach or G.M. interview of the week. More are coming next week.