Allegiant Stadium positive coronavirus cases increase from seven to 16

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT
As the construction of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas continues, the coronavirus continues to spread among employees.

In only three days, the number of workers testing positive for the virus at the site of the construction of the Raiders’ stadium has increased by nine.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that there have now been 16 positive cases at the construction site. As of Tuesday, the number was seven.

The stadium is due to open this year, and construction has continued even if it’s unlikely that fans will be attending any games played there in 2020. If the positive cases continue to increase at the current rate, it will be interesting to see whether construction is postponed.

  1. Raiders fan here, but that’s ridiculous, shut it down! I work in an industry that just today announced two infections, and they have the same response, keep working. (Apparently until we all drop) I get it, the economy is important, but tell that to anyone who has a loss of life in their family. I suspect that many that are banging the drums now to re-open will sing a different tune when it impact’s their family.

  3. Why don’t you report on how fast the scientific community responded to this virus and the incredible advances the world is working on to help stop the spread going forward.

    More then likely, they can identify the “hot spot” where all the affected crossed paths.
    Maybe a break area or construction trailer or a work zone. The one thing that won’t happen, no matter how much PFT seem to want it to happen, is for the construction to stop.
    It’s essential, and with more businesses opening (not the casino’s) the city is moving away from total shutdown and on to a more realistic goal.

