Allegiant Stadium positive coronavirus cases increase from seven to 16

As the construction of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas continues, the coronavirus continues to spread among employees.

In only three days, the number of workers testing positive for the virus at the site of the construction of the Raiders’ stadium has increased by nine.

Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that there have now been 16 positive cases at the construction site. As of Tuesday, the number was seven.

The stadium is due to open this year, and construction has continued even if it’s unlikely that fans will be attending any games played there in 2020. If the positive cases continue to increase at the current rate, it will be interesting to see whether construction is postponed.