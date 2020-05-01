Andy Reid has spoken to Bashaud Breeland, will let case play out

Getty Images

Video of Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland was arrested in South Carolina this week and head coach Andy Reid said during a Friday morning conference call that he’s spoken to Breeland about what happened.

Reid didn’t share any details of that conversation, but did add that he’s watched the video of the incident that was released on Thursday. Breeland faces five charges, including resisting arrest and marijuana possession, and Reid said the team will let the case play out however it goes.

Breeland also faces a four-game suspension for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy, so the Chiefs are preparing to play without him regardless of how things go on the legal front. Reid said he feels the team has loaded up pretty well at corner and will be OK playing without Breeland to open the season.

The Chiefs signed Antonio Hamilton and drafted L’Jarius Sneed and Thakarius Keyes last week. Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward are also back from last year’s team.