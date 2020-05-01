Bengals re-sign Josh Tupou

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Josh Tupou is back with the Bengals.

The Bengals announced that they have re-signed Tupou on Friday afternoon. It’s a one-year, $2.133 million contract for Tupou, who was tendered as a restricted free agent at the original round level.

Tupou initially joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May 2017 and bounced between the practice squad and active roster as a rookie. He saw action in six games in 2018 before going on injured reserve and started seven times while appearing in every game last season.

Tupou has 36 tackles and a forced fumble in 23 career games.

Cincinnati added D.J. Reader to their defensive line in free agency and selected Khalid Kareem in the fifth round of the draft.