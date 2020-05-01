Broncos decline Garett Bolles’ fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Broncos have declined the fifth-year option on Garett Bolles‘ contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Bolles has not lived up to the $11.064 million option risk, which becomes guaranteed in case of injury.

The Broncos made Bolles the 20th overall choice in 2017.

He has started all possible 48 career games, seeing action on almost every snap over the past three seasons.

But Bolles has 20 holding penalties and nine false starts in his career. He also has allowed 15.5 sacks in his career, according to STATS, Inc.