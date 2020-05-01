Broncos decline Garett Bolles’ fifth-year option

Posted by Charean Williams on May 1, 2020, 4:27 PM EDT
The Broncos have declined the fifth-year option on Garett Bolles‘ contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Bolles has not lived up to the $11.064 million option risk, which becomes guaranteed in case of injury.

The Broncos made Bolles the 20th overall choice in 2017.

He has started all possible 48 career games, seeing action on almost every snap over the past three seasons.

But Bolles has 20 holding penalties and nine false starts in his career. He also has allowed 15.5 sacks in his career, according to STATS, Inc.

5 responses to “Broncos decline Garett Bolles’ fifth-year option

  1. Best thing that could have happened. Bolles now either improves for his next contract (with either the Broncos or in free agency) or he doesn’t get better and is out of the league.

  3. Broncos fans were expecting this. Garett Bolles seemed to get better later in the season, but his first 5 games were about as bad as a Left Tackle can be. His multiple holding calls cost Denver the Chicago game. You could argue that the team made many mistakes in that game, but his 4 holding calls is what most fans will remember. Honestly, the dislike for Bolles started when Elway passed up star LT’s Ramcyzk and Robertson in the draft for a 25 year old that was heavily penalized from the weak Mountain West conference.

    The only reason he wasn’t replaced was the terrible OL depth. Starting RT JuWan James was hurt, so the best backup tackle (Wilkinson) was filling in for him. Since Elway botched drafts from ’15-’17, there was zero OL (or roster) depth. Even after having arguably the best OL coach (and one of the best Guards) in NFL history in Mike Munchak, Bolles still didn’t improve until way too late in the season when the playoffs were out of reach.

  4. I always try to implement my techniques after MrBolles. I try to hold my tights from always ripping.

