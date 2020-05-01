Broncos have 95-percent season-ticket renewal rate

Getty Images

Despite three straight losing seasons and an ongoing pandemic, the Broncos aren’t having trouble selling season tickets.

Via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post, the Broncos currently have a 95-percent renewal rate from 2019 to 2020.

The initial payment deadline came on March 12, just as the world was beginning to turn upside down. The Broncos have shown a willingness to work directly with season-ticket holders who are experiencing financial difficulty.

“We’ve been flexible with our season-ticket holders on an individual basis,” Broncos’ senior director of ticket strategy and analytics Clark Wray told the Post. “Certainly, if there is someone who is struggling to make a payment, we have been working with ticket holders.”

The Broncos announced last month that in the event “a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, season-ticket members will receive a refund or account credit of the season-ticket purchase price for any impacted games.”

It’s hard to imagine 2020 games happening in full stadiums, absent major developments in testing, treatment, and/or vaccination.