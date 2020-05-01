Buccaneers claim kicker off waivers

Getty Images

The Buccaneers found their competition for Matt Gay, and they found it from a division rival.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Bucs claimed kicker Elliott Fry off waivers from the Panthers.

Fry has spent offseason time with the Bears, Ravens, and Panthers, but hasn’t kicked in a regular season game. The former South Carolina kicker was 14-of-14 during his time with Orlando of the AAF.

The Bucs have struggled to fill the position adequately over the years, despite — or partly because of — using a second-round pick on Roberto Aguayo. But he’s not the only kicker they’ve had who didn’t perform, and they figure to keep an eye on the position.