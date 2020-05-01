Derek Carr wants to block out the negativity

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2020, 1:17 PM EDT
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t like hearing speculation that the Raiders could make a run at signing Tom Brady this offseason, but he never doubted he’d be back with the team in 2019.

Carr told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com that head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock “called me and said that they did their due diligence on everything” before confirming their plans to move on with Carr as their quarterback. Carr said he’s “never been blindsided” by the two men and that he feels “very comfortable” with how things stand heading into his third year with Gruden.

Carr is less comfortable with some of what he’s heard from sources other than Mayock and Gruden, however. He told Tafur that he’s done being “politically correct” and doesn’t “care now what anybody says” if they aren’t inside the Raiders organization.

“If anyone is negative to me now on Twitter, I block them out of my life,” Carr said. “If you have something like that to say to me, I have no time for you. And what people get misunderstood is that they will then say that I can’t take the criticism. But it has nothing to do with that. I have one goal and that is to win the Raiders a championship, multiple championships and your negativity isn’t helping me. I don’t want to waste one second on that negativity when I am trying to win a Super Bowl, if that makes sense.”

Carr said that his mind is on finding ways to score more points and win more games, which doesn’t leave him room to care about anything else. Reaching both those goals would make the chatter around Carr more positive whether he’s listening to it or not.

20 responses to “Derek Carr wants to block out the negativity

  3. Lotta pressure.You gotta rise above it, you gotta harvest the good energy and block out the bad. Harvest energy, block bad. Feel the flow, feel it, it’s circular. Its like a carousel. You pay the quarter, you get on the horse, and you go up and down and around…in a circular circle with the music, the flow, all good things.

  4. By coming out and saying essentially that I’m going to ignore it, is the opposite of ignoring it. He would be better off not saying anything and just doing this. People would see him as a positive person not getting sucked into all the drama. I support his position on this, but again his response to it wasn’t well thought out

  6. He needs to just go play. Get the ball into his play maker’s hands and the rest will take care of it self. Plus, if he’s let go, he can go to the Patriots and really get something accomplished anyway. It all will work out for the best one way or another.

  7. Captain Checkdown has been and always will be a loser!
    As a Raider fan I find him sorely lacking in the guts dept! This is especially true after he got hurt.

  9. Sounds a lot like Mitch Trubisky, I mean Trubisky is no better or worse than Carr or Mariota for that matter.

    Seems like the Mack trade was pretty much a wash, neither the Bears or the failing sub .500 Raiders have a young stud QB they can depend on. Bears probably won considering Mack instantly made the Bears go from worst to first and Raider’s fans heads exploded, lol.

  10. Fans want to see players compete at a high level. Cam Newton lost a lot of support when it appeared that he didn’t give 100% effort when he didn’t attempt to jump on that fumble in the super bowl. Derek Carr doesn’t show 100% effort often when he appears to quit on his teammates by throwing the ball into the dirt, rather than trying to make a play. It’s as if he’s afraid of contact. So the QB is supposed to be a leader, and both Newton and Carr are anything but leaders. It’s nothing personal. Fans are enamored with competition, and they like to see guys compete, not quit. The tape doesn’t lie.

  11. Derek has reached the last chance saloon. If he can’t make significant strides in year 3, he’s not the quarterback to lead this team. I hope they don’t waste time either.. If we are floundering by week 6, throw Mariota in and lets see what we got there. Worst case scenario, we can draft a qb early in 2021.

  12. Got all those draft picks and didn’t draft a QB? The Raiders are such a complete mismanaged dumpster fire. Mayock is going to be back doing the draft by next season when the Raiders win 4-5 games this season. Also Gruden’s act is so stale and old, get a new haircut already you goofy has been coach!

  14. He finally has some real wide receivers, he’ll have another massive year like 2016, he’s better than Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees and Patrick Mahomes combined

  15. People call Carr and his brother out as being mentally weak and unable to handle criticism because both have proven time and time again that they are mentally weak & unable to handle any kind of criticism. On top of that neither was ever really that good, Derek was the best and he is a below average starter. The Raiders won’t go anywhere until they replace him & find a new face of the franchise.

  16. Factoid: The Carr brothers have zero pass attempts in the playoffs through their combined careers.

  17. I get what Carr is saying. Many athletes feel just as he does about the media and nitwit fans.
    All he’s trying to do is play football at the highest level he can. It’s all he can do, so I don’t blame him for basically telling everyone from now on they can all stick their comments where the sun don’t shine.
    I’m a Packers fan and no QB this side of Tom Brady gets slammed more than Aaron Rodgers. If I were Rodgers, I’d do exactly what Carr says he’s going to do. I’d tell everyone that I couldn’t give a rat’s behind what you think because I’m a future Hall Of Fame QB who has been one of the best to ever play and I have won MVP’s and a Super Bowl, too. And then I’d hold up my bank book to rub it in even more. Rodgers makes more for doing one silly commercial than most fans make all year.
    So — go get ’em Derek and don’t listen to any of their crap.

  18. Carr is a sensitive guy but the criticism he faces is overblown a lot of the time. The guy had his best season in 2016 when he had weapons to throw to and a system he was comfortable in. This will be the first season since then that he will be in that same position. He had no WR’s the first two years with Gruden. Now he has them and has 2 years in the system. This will be the season we can truly see if he’s the guy from 2016 or if he is just an average to below average QB who had one good year.

  19. We drafted a whole new batch of receivers and the fastest guy in the draft Ruggs da 3rd he will open up the field ..Mariota has legs but half the arm of Carr. Its his make or break season we will see what Carr has in da tank he deserves a chance in Vegas.

    RN4L

