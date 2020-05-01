Derek Carr wants to block out the negativity

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr didn’t like hearing speculation that the Raiders could make a run at signing Tom Brady this offseason, but he never doubted he’d be back with the team in 2019.

Carr told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com that head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock “called me and said that they did their due diligence on everything” before confirming their plans to move on with Carr as their quarterback. Carr said he’s “never been blindsided” by the two men and that he feels “very comfortable” with how things stand heading into his third year with Gruden.

Carr is less comfortable with some of what he’s heard from sources other than Mayock and Gruden, however. He told Tafur that he’s done being “politically correct” and doesn’t “care now what anybody says” if they aren’t inside the Raiders organization.

“If anyone is negative to me now on Twitter, I block them out of my life,” Carr said. “If you have something like that to say to me, I have no time for you. And what people get misunderstood is that they will then say that I can’t take the criticism. But it has nothing to do with that. I have one goal and that is to win the Raiders a championship, multiple championships and your negativity isn’t helping me. I don’t want to waste one second on that negativity when I am trying to win a Super Bowl, if that makes sense.”

Carr said that his mind is on finding ways to score more points and win more games, which doesn’t leave him room to care about anything else. Reaching both those goals would make the chatter around Carr more positive whether he’s listening to it or not.