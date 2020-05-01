Dion Sims announces his retirement

Getty Images

Tight end Dion Sims was out of the NFL after being released by the Bears last year and he won’t be returning in 2020.

Sims announced his retirement in a Twitter post on Friday. Sims appeared in 78 games for the Dolphins and Bears over six seasons.

Sims was a Dolphins fourth-round pick in 2013 and spent his first four seasons in Miami before moving on to Chicago in 2017. He started all 14 games he played in his first year with the Bears, but was limited to eight appearances in 2018 before landing on injured reserve.

He ends his career with 91 catches for 888 yards and nine touchdowns.