Drew Lock on Broncos’ draft: We got some stallions

Getty Images

Quarterback Drew Lock expected the Broncos to get him a receiver in the first round of last weekend’s draft. So he wasn’t surprised when Jerry Jeudy was the choice at No. 15.

Then, the next night, the Broncos took Penn State receiver KJ Hamler in the second round.

“I kind of expected the receiver in the first round, but then when I’m watching that second round the next day, and it popped up that we drafted another one, I was like, ‘All right, we’re rolling now,'” Lock told NFL Network on Friday, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “We’ve got some stallions. We’re going to be pushing the ball down field a little bit. . . .And then when you get a teammate you played with in college [Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam], that’s another plus.

“I’d say that Drew Lock probably won the NFL draft this year.”

Okwuegbunam, a fourth-round choice, gives Lock another weapon.

“I was watching some tight ends go off the board,” Lock said. “I’m a little biased. I think Albert O’s very good. So I was like, ‘How has no one picked my guy yet?’ I texted him that night.”