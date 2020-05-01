Former Eagles end Dick Lucas dies from COVID-19 at 86

Getty Images

Dick Lucas, a starter on the Eagles’ 1960 NFL Championship team, died Wednesday from complications of COVID-19. He was 86.

He is at least the third former player to die from the coronavirus, and the third player from the 1960 Eagles team to die the past month. Timmy Brown and Pete Retzlaff, who are in the team’s Hall of Fame, died last month.

The Bears selected Lucas in the 10th round of the 1956 draft, and he spent two years with the Marines before making his NFL debut in 1958 with the Steelers.

Lucas spent 1960-63 with the Eagles, playing in 38 games and catching 34 passes for 384 yards and six touchdowns.

According to the team, Lucas was an Eagles season ticket holder and for years tailgated in the parking lot in a rented RV. He also served as president of the Philadelphia Eagles Alumni Association and made numerous charity appearances on behalf of the Eagles.