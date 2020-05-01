Former first-rounder Taco Charlton clears waivers

Getty Images

The Dolphins claimed defensive end Taco Charlton off waivers Sept. 19. He didn’t even make it a year in Miami.

The Dolphins waived him Thursday, and he went unclaimed Friday.

That settles the question of whether Charlton would have his fifth-year option exercised. His rookie contract, which would have paid him $1.832 million this season, now is null and void.

It really wasn’t much of a question, though.

It was all but a forgone conclusion that Charlton would not have his fifth-year option picked up.

He made five sacks for the Dolphins last season but was a healthy scratch three of the final four games of the season. Charlton’s attitude was an issue, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Cowboys also expressed disappointment in Charlton’s attitude during his two seasons in Dallas when he played 27 games, made four sacks and got in then-defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli’s doghouse.

Charlton played for new Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham in Miami and Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was Charlton’s head coach in Dallas. That may or may not be a good thing for Charlton’s prospects of finding a new home there.