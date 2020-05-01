In his 34th NFL season, Gary Kubiak getting used to a new approach

Getty Images

Vikings offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak spent nine seasons as an NFL player and is now heading into his 25th season as an NFL coach, and he’s never had an offseason like this one.

Kubiak said he’s getting accustomed to using new technology to communicate with players, who can’t come to the team facility because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he thinks it’s all going well.

“I will say this, it’s amazing how well the organization has done a great job of setting this up,” Kubiak said. “The players have been great — the coaches I have on the offensive side of the ball, I have some great, young kids that help us with all of this technology — the veteran coaches are doing a great job of [learning]. We’re making it work. Off to a great start this week, got [four] days under our belt . . . it’s been very positive.”

The Vikings have a big rookie class they’re trying to get up to speed, and Kubiak is communicating with them in a much different way than he was communicating with coaches when he was a rookie eighth-round draft pick in 1983.