Getty Images

New Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden is bringing a familiar face with him from Washington.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Jaguars have agreed to a one-year deal with running back Chris Thompson.

Thompson is a good option as a receiver out of the backfield, averaging 41 receptions per year over the last five years.

A 2013 fifth-rounder by Washington, he should be an interesting complement to Leonard Fournette in the backfield.