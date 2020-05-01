Jaguars are not exercising fifth-year option of Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

The Jaguars have had trade talks about dealing Leonard Fournette. For now, the running back remains on the roster.

So Jacksonville had a decision to make on Fournette’s contract before the end of the day Monday.

It has made it as Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Jaguars will not exercise the fifth-year option on Fournette’s deal.

The move is not a surprise.

Fournette is scheduled to make $4.16 million in base salary in 2020, and his fifth-year option is $8.48 million for 2021.

He ran for a career-high 1,152 yards and caught a team-high 76 passes last season, scoring three touchdowns.

Fournette was the fourth overall choice in 2017.