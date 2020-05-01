Jameis Winston not looking at future beyond this season

Getty Images

Jameis Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints, who appear to have committed to Taysom Hill as the heir apparent whenever Drew Brees is ready to enter the TV booth.

Signing with the Saints to backup Brees worked out for Teddy Bridgewater, though it took two years.

Winston, though, did not discuss his future beyond this season with Saints coach Sean Payton.

“That wasn’t even on my mind,” Winston said Friday on The Rich Eisen Show. “What convinced me was the opportunity, and when I talked to coach Payton, he gave it to me straight forward, and he said one thing that I really admired: [I will get] the chance to compete. The chance to compete with an amazing quarterback room and learn from the best, and I think that really sold me because I’ve been playing against them for five years, and I’m a firm believer in that room and what Drew has done and what [Payton] has done.”

Winston has exchanged text messages with Brees.

The bonus in signing with the Saints comes in staying in the NFC South.

“Absolutely. It’s not just about beating the Bucs twice a year every year for the rest of my life,” Winston said. “It’s about being in that same division, being familiar with the NFC South. Playing Carolina, even though they have a coaching change, and Atlanta. Just being able to learn from a guy playing against teams I’ve been playing against.”