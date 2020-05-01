John Schneider on Jordyn Brooks: “He embodies what our organization is all about”

Getty Images

The offseason shoulder surgery for K.J. Wright would seem to make the selection of Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round of the NFL Draft that much more understandable.

With Wright’s recovery timeline uncertain, Brooks brings a presence to Seattle’s linebacker group that could eventually take the torch from Wright and Bobby Wagner in the middle of the Seahawks’ defense. All three of Seattle’s presumptive starting linebackers – Wagner, Wright and Bruce Irvin – have been in the league since at least 2012 and will play the upcoming season at at least 30 years old.

But it wasn’t just a matter of filling a need for Seattle either. The Seahawks view Brooks as the perfect fit to join their existing star power at the position.

“That may be his best fit is playing inside, maybe (weak-side) linebacker,” Schneider said in an interview with Sports Radio 950 KJR. “But in [2018] he played outside, really did a nice job out there, playing in space, coming downhill and rushing the passer and just showing off his speed. The guy has been very, very productive and really intense. He embodies what our organization is all about with a chip on his shoulder and just being a guy that really wants to be the best at his craft. Once he’s here he’ll remind you a lot of Bobby and K.J. in the way he plays and everything.”

As a senior at Texas Tech, Brooks racked up 108 tackles with 20 tackles for loss. Schneider had said that with the 27th pick in the draft he thought there was a really good chance the a selection of the top three linebackers in the draft, Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray, Brooks and LSU’s Patrick Queen, would be available. And if that was the case, Seattle was going to make sure they came away with one.

“These guys are too special,” Schneider said. “I think that you’ll see Murray, Queen, Brooks be really outstanding players for a number of years. All three of these guys could be culture changers. These guys are unbelievable kids, unbelievable work ethic. We basically had a wall where we were like ‘look, we’re not going to leave if one of these guys is here.'”

While Murray was selected 23rd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers, both Brooks and Queen were available when Seattle was on the clock at No. 27 overall. The Seahawks then did something they haven’t done in nine years, which was use their own first round pick to make a selection with Brooks being their preferred choice.

“Everybody was really, really excited to be able to put this guy on our football team,” Schneider said.