Kenyan Drake: Fortunate Cardinals saw in me what I see in myself

Getty Images

Running back Kenyan Drake‘s production spiked after he arrived in Arizona in a trade during the 2019 season and he’ll be back with the Cardinals this year after signing the transition tag the team used on him in March.

Drake is set to make just over $8.4 million under the terms of the tag and the subject of a long-term deal came up during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Drake said he’s letting his agents take care of what he hopes will be a contract that keeps him with the team for a while and he’ll just be “focused on the things I can control.”

One of those things is his response to being tagged, which Drake says he didn’t take in a negative way.

“With them tagging me, it wasn’t really a slap in the face or anything,” Drake said. “They wanted to get a gauge on my market and everything happened how it did. Signing the tag puts me in a pretty decent position from a financial standpoint, especially among my fellow running backs. I’m fortunate that they saw in me what I see in myself, hopefully we can continue to work on a long-term deal in the future.”

With David Johnson in Houston, Drake should get every opportunity to build on his strong finish to last season and make his case for an extended stay in Arizona.