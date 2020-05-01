Kyler Murray’s rushing over/under is half of Lamar Jackson’s

Getty Images

The Vegas odds have Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as an even bet to rush for 1,000 yards in 2020. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to get halfway there.

The odds at Caesars Sportsbook have Murray’s rushing yards over/under at 499.5, and he’s at equal -110 odds to go over or under.

As a rookie last season, Murray ran 93 times for 544 yards. The Cardinals’ offense gives Murray plenty of room to run, although it wouldn’t be surprising if Kliff Kingsbury is hoping Murray passes more and runs less in his second NFL season.

Murray’s 544 yards were the second-most among NFL quarterbacks last season, behind only Jackson.