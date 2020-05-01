Looking at the best undrafted players in league history

Getty Images

During the draft, someone pointed out on social media that the Hall of Fame has more undrafted players than No. 1 overall draft picks. Which is obvious, given that there is only one No. 1 overall pick per year, but hundreds of UDFAs.

So we decided on Friday’s PFT Live to look at the best of the best undrafted free agents of all time. It was a draft format, with Big Cat and yours truly going back and forth through three rounds, and then identifying several others who barely missed the cut.

Big Cat started with Kurt Warner, one of the all-time great NFL rags-to-riches-to-mediocrity-to-riches stories. I went with Dick “Night Train” Lane, who like Warner was undrafted and rose to prominence with the Rams. But Lane went undrafted in a 30-round, 360-pick process 68 years ago — and as a rookie he set the single-season interception record, which stands to this day.

