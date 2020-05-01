Michael Irvin: CeeDee Lamb has the look of the next 88 star in Dallas

Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb will wear No. 88 with the Cowboys.

It has become a special number in Dallas even though several no-names also have worn it, including Jackie Harris and Brett Pierce.

Michael Irvin, the only Hall of Famer to wear 88 for the Cowboys, endorsed Lamb getting the number.

“In order to get this number you must be what we call a ‘true bred,'” Irvin said on ESPN, via Mike Fisher of SI.com. “That means born, bleed and bred right here with the Dallas Cowboys. Drew Pearson was that. Michael Irvin was that. Dez Bryant was that and now CeeDee Lamb is that. And I love this kid.

”I ain’t talking about ‘I like this kid.’ I love this kid.”

Lamb called Irvin after the Cowboys surprisingly used their first-round choice on Lamb despite having recently signed Amari Cooper to a $100 million deal.

“I usually call all the young wide receivers, but before I could do that, CeeDee Lamb called me,” Irvin said. “We’ve had multiple conversations, and I love the kid. He’s going to be exactly what Dallas needs, and he’s that solution to all the problems everyone else will give us.

“And he’ll get Dallas where they need to be.”

Drew Pearson, Antonio Bryant and Dez Bryant also have worn 88 in Dallas.

Dez Bryant and Cowboys fans had campaigned for Bryant’s return to the team. He has worked out with Dak Prescott during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the addition of Lamb, wearing Bryant’s old jersey no less, is the clearest signal that Bryant will not be making a return.

Bryant posted a message to Lamb on social media, writing, “BE YOU and BE GREAT.”

After a fan asked how he feels about Lamb wearing 88, Bryant replied, “I can’t feel no way but be supportive of Lamb and the rest of these young stars that’s entering the league. I believe it’s my job to help them succeed as much on and off the field.”