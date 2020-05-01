Months before drafting him, Packers used Josiah Deguara as a teaching tool

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 1, 2020, 8:54 AM EDT
The Packers were big fans of Josiah Deguara long before they drafted him.

Deguara, a third round tight end/fullback out of Cincinnati, was used by Packers coach Matt LaFleur in a team meeting last year as an example of the way LaFleur wants his players to play the game.

Specifically, LaFleur showed the Packers a highlight of Deguara running down a UCLA player after an interception, hustling to make a tackle on what otherwise would have been a pick-six.

“We actually showed this to our team — ironically enough — last season in a team meeting when we were talking about effort and grit,” LaFleur said, via Madison.com. “There was a play versus UCLA where there was an interception, and just the effort he displayed to run down the defender and make an unbelievable play on the ball, I think it really epitomizes who he is as a football player.”

Deguara said the play shows his approach to football.

“It was definitely a big moment for our team during that game,” Deguara said. “It could’ve been a big shift in momentum, so it wasn’t just [big] for me but for the team as well. [With] our culture at Cincinnati, I pride myself on outworking the guy in front of me, pride myself on being the hardest worker not only on the team, but on the field at that time. I think it just shows my relentless effort on the field and I think that’s the best way that resembles how I am as a player.”

There are some big questions facing the Packers about what role Deguara will play in their offense, and many draft analysts thought he was a reach in the third round. But the Packers love his hustle.

  2. “There are some big questions facing the Packers about what role Deguara will play in their offense”

    ———————
    He can be the designated first man up when Rodgers inevitably decides to throw someone under the bus…

  3. Only time will tell if he was a reach or not. On paper this looks like our worst draft in years unfortunately. Really disappointed.

  4. He could have just showed the Ben Watson-Champ Bailey play which is to this day the best example of hustle I’ve seen in football

  6. “I’m the hardest worker” “It was a big moment for me”

    These guys need to learn to word their thoughts a little better so that they don’t burn bridges with their teammates right away.

  10. I love having Josiah Deguara on the squad. I will discuss the player in a moment, but first Josiah is a TOP-NOTCH person. Josiah is definately ‘Packer People’ which is one big thing that Gute looks for in all the players he brings to TitleTown.

    Deguara is a very versatile TE. On top of being a very good receiving threat, he also has a lot of the traits of Kyle Juszczyk the 49ers FB/Hback.

    LaFleur lights up when he speaks about how he can use Josiah along with Jace and Big Dog to stress defenses.

    Josiah is a great add for this team and everyone is very excited to have this quality individual and player on the roster.👍

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackersNation!✊

