NFL has no comment on Gronk playbook remark

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Officially, the NFL isn’t saying whether it will be investigating whether the Buccaneers violated the tampering rules in connection with tight end Rob Gronkowski’s claim that he had the team’s playbook weeks before being traded to Tampa Bay by New England. Unofficially, the league reportedly won’t be doing anything about it.

Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports that the league is not investigating the situation.

Earlier this week, the league exonerated the Buccaneers for what some within the league regard as a bright-line violation of the offseason workout rules, finding that quarterback Tom Brady‘s meeting with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich simply entailed Brady picking up a playbook. (Technically, even that is a violation.) Some suspect that Brady and Leftwich did more than meet, especially since Brady reportedly dropped duffel bags (possibly containing footballs) on the floor of the house he accidentally entered, thinking it was Leftwich’s residence.

The league also did and said nothing about coach Bruce Arians’ remarks to reporters at the Scouting Combine regarding interest in Brady and Philip Rivers, even though both were under contract with other teams at the time.

Although certain rules, such as the tampering prohibition, rampantly are violated by NFL teams, the league rarely if ever enforces them. As explained during Friday’s PFT Live, the league on one hand needs to have rules on the books that promote fair play and proper conduct. On the other hand, the league can’t afford to aggressively apply those rules in a way that results in the perception/reality that the NFL is rife with corruption — which is what would happen if every tampering violation were dealt with.

Or maybe, just maybe, teams eventually would knock it off.

In this case, Gronk later tried to clean up the mess by claiming that he was joking. It would make no sense for the league to simply accept that position without verification, confirmation, or examination, given the chance that Gronkowski said what he had to say to keep the Buccaneers out of hot water. Regardless, there’s a chance that the 2020 Buccaneers have fully adopted Bruce Arians’ no-risk-it-no-biscuit mantra, with plenty of risk-it, plenty of biscuit, and to date no consequences.

14 responses to “NFL has no comment on Gronk playbook remark

  1. This is getting way out of control even Roger may have a hard time sweeping it under the rug.

  2. If Gronk & Brady were joining the Pats and not leaving, there’d already be a $5m witch hunt.

  3. “In this case, Gronk later tried to clean up the mess by claiming that he was joking.”
    ————————

    Just stop. It’s embarrassing.

    In your fantasy world, you think an tight end (not yet signed with Bucs) would’ve really gotten the playbook BEFORE the new starting quarterback, which you even reported Brady only getting his playbook THIS WEEK from Leftwich.

    Let that sink in.

  6. streetyson says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:01 pm
    If Gronk & Brady were joining the Pats and not leaving, there’d already be a $5m witch hunt
    ——————-
    Just like when they destroyed the spy gate tapes for no apparent reason at all. But if patriots weren’t breaking the rules, why were the tapes destroyed? Has Chung completed his community service yet for according to you his home being broke into and the robber planted coke into his home?

  7. “with plenty of risk-it, plenty of biscuit, and to date no consequences.”
    _________

    Plenty of speculation

  8. It would be easy to check. Every IT guy worth a Carp has their Tablets set up with some sort of locator software. Anytime you have Laptops or Tablets out there with secure information, the IT guy can tell you exactly where they are located and can track where they were at any given time. Unfortunately, the league would have to go to the Bucs IT Dept. for the proof.
    I’m guessing it would look like the Log Books at Guantanamo and Andrews Air Force Base.

  9. Another ho hum, what can we say today story. How, EXACTLY, would the league look into it if they can’t leave their homes? What, do they get a warrant and search Gronk’s place for the evidence? Do they go out and question everyone on the Tampa staff to see if they have their little Ipad playbooks, oh, wait, no they can’t go out, that’s right. This is all so laughable, just another feeble attempt to make mountains out of nothing. Nothing will happen, nothing needs to happen.

  11. arcross12042004scorp15 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:28 pm
    It would be easy to check. Every IT guy worth a Carp has their Tablets set up with some sort of locator software. Anytime you have Laptops or Tablets out there with secure information, the IT guy can tell you exactly where they are located and can track where they were at any given time. Unfortunately, the league would have to go to the Bucs IT Dept. for the proof.
    I’m guessing it would look like the Log Books at Guantanamo and Andrews Air Force Base.

    9 0

    ———-

    Guess who goodell is in that movie?

  12. patriotmaleorgy says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:18 pm
    streetyson says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:01 pm
    If Gronk & Brady were joining the Pats and not leaving, there’d already be a $5m witch hunt
    ——————-
    Just like when they destroyed the spy gate tapes for no apparent reason at all. But if patriots weren’t breaking the rules, why were the tapes destroyed? Has Chung completed his community service yet for according to you his home being broke into and the robber planted coke into his home?

    __________________
    The Patriots were breaking the rules. They were filming from the sidelines. Filming from the sidelines or the press box was illegal. All other locations were fine. What did you expect him to do with the film. An auction on ebay? A film festival? He wasn’t giving them back to the Patriots.

  13. patriotmaleorgy says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:18 pm
    streetyson says:
    May 1, 2020 at 5:01 pm
    If Gronk & Brady were joining the Pats and not leaving, there’d already be a $5m witch hunt
    ——————-
    Just like when they destroyed the spy gate tapes for no apparent reason at all. But if patriots weren’t breaking the rules, why were the tapes destroyed? Has Chung completed his community service yet for according to you his home being broke into and the robber planted coke into his home?
    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
    The Patriots handed over all tapes to the league – it was the league that destroyed the tapes. Examples of what was on the tapes was televised at the time.

    I would also disagree with Streetyson in that deflategate was not a $5m witch hunt. It was a $5m coverup because the league office had no clue that cold weather causes air pressure in balls to be reduced, even though every kid that grows up with cold winters knows about it.

  14. The league spends way too much time worrying about behavior off the field and way too little time with enforcing the game rules. Between holding and pass interference they miss 30% of the rule infractions on many plays yet they are in a hissy fit over this?

