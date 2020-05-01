NFL Network, NFL Films impacted by furloughs

Posted by Mike Florio on May 1, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT
In addition to implementing pay cuts, the NFL also has begun to furlough employees. The process began on Friday.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that NFL Network and NFL Films employees were included in the league’s furlough program, and that furloughed employees learned of the decision Friday.

Via Marchand, the NFL declined to identify the number of individuals affected by the furloughs.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s believed that the furloughs at NFL Network and NFL Films impacted office personnel and support staff. Contractual employees presumably are insulated from mandatory pay cuts and furloughs, unless their contracts allow it. Most on-air talent have contracts, and it’s unknown whether any of them have been asked to take voluntary pay cuts.

The league is tightening its belt at a time when it’s unclear whether the belt even needs to be tightened. With free agency and the draft proceeding as planned — and with the draft generating record ratings at dramatically lower costs — it’s difficult to pinpoint specific financial losses absorbed to date by the league.

That said, losses likely will be coming, if games proceed without fans present. If anything, the current effort to cut costs represents an acknowledgement that revenue will indeed be down eventually, even if it currently isn’t.

  1. Yeah, cut off the little guys. Billionaires gotta eat.

  2. Rog has to avoid having the wall unit in the basement repo-ed by Rent-to-Own.

  3. Inexcusable. It’s backed by a $15b a year industry. The NFL should be shamed by the public for this.

  4. There won’t be a season as we know it. Everyone in all forms of work will feel the pain. Bank on it and plan accordingly.

  6. Gotta be honest here, people who work for NFLN or who edit videos have absolutely dream kush jobs. Aside from ex-players or Bob Costas, most football discourse is just polite, polished conversations everyone has with their friends at home or at a bar. Unless its breaking news, or an injury the 26 hours of coverage in a day during week really doesnt amount to anything usually. Not that its BAD, but some of the salaried network ‘analysts’ make more than some people with Law Degrees. Not really going to cry or hear about overt-hardship for positions like this. Just like all the ‘Influencers’ on social media.

  7. This just boggles my mind. These companies (like NFL and NFL Films) promote record profits, yet when it comes down to sustaining themselves for two months with limited programming they stop paying everyone they legally can and pretend they’re in the poor house.

    Either its rampant mismanagement, literally not allocating hundreds of millions of dollars where it should be, or its pure greed. I think it’s VERY obvious which case this is.

    Exactly the reason the players should’ve held out for more in the current CBA. Billionaires acting like spending money is a burden (in their $500 mil house).

