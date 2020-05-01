NFL’s recent memo regarding pay cuts has unclear impact on employees with contracts

Getty Images

At a time of the year when football revenues aren’t down because they’re aren’t any, the NFL is tightening the belt by implementing pay cuts and furloughs. The memo sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell to all employees on Wednesday, however, doesn’t address an important question as it relates to one specific group of employees: Those who have contracts.

For those employees, pay reductions most likely can’t be administered at the whim of the league. It’s entirely possible, based on the language of the contracts, that any reductions in pay would have to be voluntary, as they were for contractual employees at ESPN and FOX.

And that’s the biggest question at this point. Will pay cuts apply to NFL Media on-air talent who have employment contracts? It’s entirely possible that, like ESPN and FOX employees, they’ll be expected to agree to take less, in the interests of advancing the greater good at a time when things are anything but.

Here’s the core challenge, as it relates to the NFL’s current financial situation: Can the league justify asking contractual employees to take a penny less than they’re owed by pointing to a tangible adverse impact on the business because of the pandemic? Free agency proceeded as planned, and the draft occurred as scheduled. Unlike networks that have lost the ability to televise live sports, the NFL has continued to do business as it ordinarily would, generating higher ratings due to the pandemic and, given the stay-at-home draft, saving a ton of money by not taking the draft show to Las Vegas.

Of course, that could change if/when football season doesn’t happen or if/when fans can’t attend games. For now, though, it could be hard to persuade employees with firm and clear contracts for employment to choose to give back when, to date, nothing has been taken from the league’s coffers.

Thus, those pay cuts quite possibly will apply only to at-will employees who don’t have employment contracts, with contractual employees not yet facing the question of whether they’ll take less at a time when, so far, the league hasn’t gotten less.