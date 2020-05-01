Packers sign Treyvon Hester

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2020, 12:53 PM EDT
The Packers made an addition to their defensive line on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Treyvon Hester to their 90-man roster. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Hester entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Raiders, moved to the Eagles in 2018 and played 15 games for Washington last season. He had eight tackles and a sack in 2019 and has 40 tackles and two sacks over his entire career.

Hester’s most memorable NFL moment came with the Eagles. He got his finger on former Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s game-winning field goal attempt in a Wild Card game following the 2018 season and the ball wound up double-doinking off the uprights to give the Eagles a win.

Assuming Hester makes the team, he’ll get more chances to face the Bears in the future.

  3. The Packers over achieved last season, now they have a massive QB controversy. Rodgers is such an obnoxious diva. Can’t wait Stellerperformance to come out and say his typical BS about the division revolves around the most pompous professional athlete in all of sports next to L3Bron.

  4. Hester will wear #93 for the Packers. Hester is 6’2″ 305 so he is a little less wide than another #93 we all know and love in Gilbert. Brown.

    I will enjoy seeing if this new #93 will make the final roster. Wear that 93 with pride this summer Treyvon. I wish you luck and welcome to TitleTown!

  6. Bring him in and check him out. It’s an opportunity for both player and team.

  7. clippingafatrisa says:
    May 1, 2020 at 1:29 pm
    ——————————————————————————————

    Massive QB controversy???? What are you talking about???? Aaron Rodgers is the Packers QB and he will be their QB barring injury for at least 3 more years!! And he’s still the best QB in the NFC North!!
    All this drama being drummed up by nitwit sports writers and fans is a bunch of hogwash. It means nothing! Two years ago, it was all about Tom Brady and Bill Belichick not getting along. So what happened there? All they did was win another Super Bowl together!!
    And as for Rodgers being an “obnoxious diva”, so you’re telling us you know him personally, is that it?
    Please — stop your ridiculous ranting and realize the Packers are still one of the top teams in the NFL because of Aaron Rodgers. And he isn’t going anywhere any time soon!!!

  8. Welcome to the most successful franchise in NFL history – your 13 time World Champion Green Bay Packers.

