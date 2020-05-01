Packers sign Treyvon Hester

Getty Images

The Packers made an addition to their defensive line on Friday.

The team announced the signing of Treyvon Hester to their 90-man roster. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Hester entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Raiders, moved to the Eagles in 2018 and played 15 games for Washington last season. He had eight tackles and a sack in 2019 and has 40 tackles and two sacks over his entire career.

Hester’s most memorable NFL moment came with the Eagles. He got his finger on former Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s game-winning field goal attempt in a Wild Card game following the 2018 season and the ball wound up double-doinking off the uprights to give the Eagles a win.

Assuming Hester makes the team, he’ll get more chances to face the Bears in the future.