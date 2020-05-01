Panthers sign Juwann Bushell-Beatty

Getty Images

The Panthers signed offensive lineman Juwann Bushell-Beatty on Friday, the team announced.

Bushell-Beatty went undrafted out of Michigan last year. He signed with Washington but was waived shortly after signing with the club.

Bushell-Beatty signed with the Cowboys in early August during training camp but did not make Dallas’ 53-man roster at the start of the regular season.

He signed on with the XFL and initially was selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks during the offensive linemen draft. The Battlehawks traded him to the Houston Roughnecks in January, where he played with now-Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker.

In college, Bushell-Beatty was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Wolverines. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2018.

Bushell-Beatty made 17 starts at right tackle and one at left tackle in his career.