Patrick Mahomes on contract: Whenever that happens, it happens

Posted by Josh Alper on May 1, 2020, 10:51 AM EDT
The Chiefs did the expected this week when they exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ contract, but the bigger question about his future with the team is when he’ll sign a long-term extension.

Everyone on the Chiefs’ side has made it clear that they plan to work out that extension at some point in the future and Mahomes said on a Friday conference call that he’s on the same page with the team. Mahomes said that he wants to be in Kansas City for a long time and is looking for a deal that allows him to “go out there and know I have security.”

Mahomes didn’t put any kind of timeline on when he’d like to see the contract wrapped up, saying that “whenever that happens, it happens.” He added that he trusts the Chiefs and his representatives to handle things the right way while he keeps his focus on football.

The numbers may take some time to work out, but it seems there’s little reason to think that Mahomes and the Chiefs won’t be able to work out a way to continue a relationship that’s gotten off to a spectacular start.

  2. Also not surprising Chiefs are putting off as long as poss because it’ll have to be the mother of all contracts and once it meets the cap it’ll virtually close their best window to another SB.

  3. As a Bucs fan, all I can say is PAY that man. He is a hell of a talent, and deserves to be highest paid player right now. Might as well do it now while we all siting on our asses with this stupid virus.

  8. Unlike Dak he is a super bowl winning qb and the best in the game so he deserves #1 money. And he already said that he wanted to keep the team competitive (hence take a bit less). Dak is the 10th best qb in the game and wants to be paid like he is #1, If Dak cant be happy with $33 mil per I want to let him WALK. Chiefs have ZERO cap room so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the very near future. Good Luck! Class Act!

  9. The Noble Prize says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:05 am
    When he gets paid, others get cut. Good bye, SB contender.

    Yes… The Chiefs will never again be a SB contender… Thanks a lot Pat 🙁

  10. tylawspick6 says:
    May 1, 2020 at 11:18 am

    You do realize they weren’t allowed under the CBA to sign Mahomes to an extension until this off-season, right? So how exactly are they being arrogant? Oh darn, Mahomes went and took over the NFL while getting KC a Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years before they could legally extend his contract. What a shame! Also, please don’t even mention Joe Flacco and Patrick Mahomes in the same breath. Not even close to the same situation.

    As far as their cap dollars, they didn’t “kick the can” with Watkins. He took a pay cut to stay and will be totally off the books next year. They will have plenty of cap room come 2022 so they will easily be able to fit Jones and Mahomes deals in. Your dreams of Chris Jones as a Patriot will not be happening.

  11. Huge Seahawks fan and I wasn’t comfortable with Russ Wilson getting a record deal, that was as close as I gave come to liking any of these new QB deals. Mahomes though, pay him $40 mil and forget about it, worth every cent. Then you can watch as most of the rest of the teams buckle under the weight of having to pay their lousy starter huge money just because that is what teams do now (looking at you, Dallas).

  12. Mahomes is smart. He knows they are going to pay him. Why wouldn’t they. He’s the face of that franchise. He’s definitely worth getting the kind of money Dak is looking for. He deserves to be in at least the top five and could end up being the #1 paid QB in the league. I however am not a big fan of the size of the QB contracts. Paying over $30M for any one player is crazy. I realize it’s the arguably the most important position on the field but $30M+? Really?

    I disagree that a contract like that means a team can no longer be competitive. It’s doable as long as they manage the salary cap space well. They also need to draft well. You can’t pay five players a total of $100M (see Dallas) and expect to be competitive. You can however pay some players at key positions and fill out the rest of the roster with draft picks and mid-level free agents. It’s not easy to do but it is possible.

  13. He said he’s looking for ‘security’ meaning if I can’t break the bank here, I’ll go somewhere else and do it there. No hometown discount for you K.C.!

  16. They won’t do it soon, as they have to try to maximize their SB window by having a QB on the cheap

  17. The Chiefs are pretty lucky on the timing of the Mahomes contract and cap hit. With the new TV contracts coming, the cap is going to rise significantly, giving most smart teams plenty of space for at least one monster contract.

