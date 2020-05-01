Patrick Mahomes on contract: Whenever that happens, it happens

Getty Images

The Chiefs did the expected this week when they exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ contract, but the bigger question about his future with the team is when he’ll sign a long-term extension.

Everyone on the Chiefs’ side has made it clear that they plan to work out that extension at some point in the future and Mahomes said on a Friday conference call that he’s on the same page with the team. Mahomes said that he wants to be in Kansas City for a long time and is looking for a deal that allows him to “go out there and know I have security.”

Mahomes didn’t put any kind of timeline on when he’d like to see the contract wrapped up, saying that “whenever that happens, it happens.” He added that he trusts the Chiefs and his representatives to handle things the right way while he keeps his focus on football.

The numbers may take some time to work out, but it seems there’s little reason to think that Mahomes and the Chiefs won’t be able to work out a way to continue a relationship that’s gotten off to a spectacular start.