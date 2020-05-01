Patrick Mahomes on Super Bowl title: We want to do this again

Getty Images

The Patriots, as great as they’ve been, have won back-to-back Super Bowls only once. That came in the 2003-04 seasons. They were the last to do it.

Only seven teams have won back-to-back Super Bowl titles, with the Steelers accomplishing it twice.

So the Chiefs know what they face. Or they think they know what they face in trying to repeat.

“I think as a team a lot of the times when you win that Super Bowl you kind of relax,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Friday in a conference call with beat reporters, per James Palmer of NFL Media. “You feel like you’ve done it. You went out there and accomplished your goal and you relax a little bit during the offseason. But I think with our team, the little bit of a difference we have is it feels like every single guy on our team after we won the Super Bowl — we definitely celebrated for a week or two, and then after that it was that mindset that we’re going to get back after it. We want to do this again. We’re bringing all these guys back. We’re bringing most of our crew back. We’re excited for the opportunity to go out there and compete again. I think having that mindset will hopefully keep us from relaxing or anything like that. I think that’s why teams don’t repeat, and it’s such a hard league. There is so much turnover that it’s hard to get that same spark and make that same run. I feel like we have a good chance to at least prepare ourselves to be ready to do that. So I’m excited for the opportunity.”

The Chiefs don’t look like a one-and-done team with Mahomes heading into his fourth season and 20 of 22 starters returning. The only starters Kansas City lost this offseason were guard Stefen Wisniewski (Steelers) and linebacker Reggie Ragland (Lions).

But the Chiefs will have competition to get back there, and now, they are the team wearing the bull’s eye.